Alderman’s Chicago restaurant faces dining violation fines

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has cited a restaurant owed by an alderman for allowing customers to dine inside in violation of rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. How much Alderman Tom Tunney’s Ann Sather restaurant will be fined will be determined on a later date. A spokesman for the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department said Tuesday the two citations handed Tunney’s restaurant could result in a fine of up to $10,000 for one and $500 for the other. Indoor dining has been banned in Chicago since late October. Tunney has called allowing indoor dining an “error in judgment.”