Skip to Content

Alderman’s Chicago restaurant faces dining violation fines

9:12 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has cited a restaurant owed by an alderman for allowing customers to dine inside in violation of rules designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. How much Alderman Tom Tunney’s Ann Sather restaurant will be fined will be determined on a later date. A spokesman for the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department said Tuesday the two citations handed Tunney’s restaurant could result in a fine of up to $10,000 for one and $500 for the other. Indoor dining has been banned in Chicago since late October. Tunney has called allowing indoor dining an “error in judgment.”  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content