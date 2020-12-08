AP source: Rangers trading RHP Lance Lynn to White Sox

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers are trading right-hander Lance Lynn to the Chicago White Sox. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday night because there was no announcement from either team. The swap came at the end of the first day of baseball’s virtual winter meeting. Lynn would be reunited with White Sox manager Tony La Russa. Lynn was a rookie pitcher for the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, the last season La Russa managed in the big leagues until returning to the White Sox this offseason.