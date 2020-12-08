AP sources: Biden picks Marcia Fudge for HUD secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has selected Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary.

That’s according to three people familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to preempt the president-elect’s announcement.

Fudge was first elected to Congress in 2008 to represent a district that includes Cleveland. She had been considered a leading candidate for agriculture secretary.

She enjoys the strong backing of South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Biden has said he wants a diverse Cabinet, and some Black leaders have said he needs to do more to achieve that.