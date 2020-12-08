As infections rise, European Central Bank prepares stimulus

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European economy should get another boost from the European Central Bank on Thursday. The central bank’s president, Christine Lagarde, has made it clear that the plan is to increase bond purchases and make more cheap loans to banks. Both those steps are ways to keep credit flowing to businesses. And it’s just in time because the economy is being hard hit by a new wave of restrictions such as closing bars and restaurants and limiting gatherings. Experts think the 19-country eurozone will see its economy shrink in the last three months of the year. ECB support will help governments and businesses get financing to see them through.