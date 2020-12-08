Boeing suffers more canceled orders for its 737 Max plane

Boeing is seeing more cancellations for its long-grounded 737 Max jet. The company said Tuesday that orders for 88 of the planes were canceled in November. This week, a Brazilian airline plans to operate the first flight on a Max with paying passengers since the planes were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago after two crashes that killed 346 people in all. Boeing reported 27 orders in November for the Max, although 25 were a new order by Virgin Australia that replaced an earlier, larger order.