Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police have arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of atrocities against non-Serbs during the country’s devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutor’s office said the group is suspected of crimes against humanity over the imprisonment and torture of some 150 Bosniak and Croat civilians around the central Bosnian town of Donji Vakuf in the spring and summer of 1992. The statement said that many prisoners died as the result of inhuman treatment, beatings and harassment, or suffered permanent trauma. Police say the arrests were made Tuesday in the northern Bosnian Serb city of Banja Luka.