We are starting off our Tuesday morning with a Weather Alert due to the possibility of fog. Especially for Monroe County, as you are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM. Visibilities could drop to a quarter mile or less. Sub-freezing temperatures could result in slick spots on roads, especially bridges and overpasses. We are starting off cloudy as stratus clouds are still blanketing the area. These clouds are expected to stick around through at least the afternoon hours, before they will gradually start to scatter and then clear out. Daytime highs are expected to be a little warmer, with highs in the low to mid 40s. By Tuesday night, we'll have mostly clear skies and lows in the 30s again.

On Wednesday, we'll finally see some decent sunshine. We're also expected to have winds out of the southwest will transport warmer air into the Tri-States. Daytime highs are forecasted to be in the upper 50s.

More sunshine is in store for us on Thursday as well. Highs again will be in the 50s. Later that evening and night, clouds will return to the area ahead of our next weather system. That weather system will start to impact us on Friday.