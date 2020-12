DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points as Ball State defeated Northern Illinois 79-70 in overtime. The game marked the first Mid-American Conference matchup of the season for both teams. K.J. Walton had 18 points for Ball State. Miryne Thomas added 13 points and Brachen Hazen had eight rebounds. Trendon Hankerson had 18 points for the Huskies. Darius Beane added 18 points and Kaleb Thornton had six rebounds.