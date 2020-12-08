Free rapid COVID-19 testing continues in Adams County for a foreseeable future

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Officials say their state pilot program is over, but rapid testing efforts in the community will not stop.

John Edholm came to get tested today after showing symptoms.

He says he needs to be cleared before returning to work.

"I want to get back to work soon and it was easy to just drive here and pull into the thing and swab my nose out," Edholm explained.

He says he's glad to see rapid COVID-19 testing continue in Adams County and hopes people will make better choices.

"I think too many people are getting tests and then doing stuff before they get their results back and that's kind of not good," Edholm added.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch says the county's test positivity rate has improved as more people are aware of the seriousness of disease spread in the community.

"When they are mildly ill and otherwise may have discounted this and now they're able to know oh I can spread this to somebody who can get much more sick," Welch said.

He says based on where the community stood prior to rapid COVID-19 testing, compared to now, shows just how important these efforts are.

"It's been really a process that has benefited us as a community in getting our disease burden under control," Welch explained.

Susan Lance says she and her family got tested today after being exposed to someone who had the virus.

"With the holidays approaching everyone is getting together with their families more often and so it's important for everybody to know if they are being safe as they get together," Lance said.

Welch says in the future, the set-up at ShopKo will be used to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health department officials say testing will continue until otherwise.

The hours are:

Monday through Friday from 10-a.m. to 4-p.m.

Closed Saturdays

Sundays 10-a.m. to 2p.m.

They say don't forget to register before coming to keep lines and wait times down.

RELATED:

Second day of rapid testing brings more efficiency, bigger picture starts to take form

Quincy’s free, rapid COVID-19 testing expands hours

Mass COVID-19 testing pilot program underway in Quincy

Hundreds line up for free mass COVID-19 testing

Free mass testing comes to Quincy, mayor issues State of Emergency for staffing needs