Germany commissions report that will address police racism

BERLIN (AP) — After a lengthy political standoff, Germany’s top security official has commissioned a study into police work that will include examining the extent of racism in the force. The Interior Ministry said Tuesday that the study is to be conducted over three years. That means Germany’s next government will have to consider what to do with the results. In July, calls to study the use of racial profiling by police led to divisions in the governing coalition. The conservative interior minister eventually agreed to a broader study billed as exploring the everyday working life of police officers, as well as violence against police.