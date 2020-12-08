Illinois coroner buys refrigerated trailer as virus surges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois coroner has purchased a refrigerated trailer in the event deaths related to COVID-19 overwhelms his office’s capacity to store bodies. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the purchase of the $30,000 trailer was made as space in the county’s morgue neared capacity. Hintz said he had ample room through early fall in the 64-body morgue. However, the morgue began to fill in November. The refrigerated unit is capable of holding 30 to 40 bodies. Hintz said the trailer would be used to house an overflow of individuals who died reasons not related to COVID-19. Currently, the trailer sits empty.