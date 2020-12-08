“I’m here”: Chicagoan joins Pritzker to emphasize importance of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Pritzker administration wants to assure residents that the COVID-19 vaccines - which could get approved this week - are safe. The FDA released its analysis of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday morning ahead of their Thursday meeting.

Gov. JB Pritzker broke down some of the work done behind the scenes before vaccines are available. He explained clinical trials began once the vaccines passed early safety protocols.

Bonnie Blue's story

Many volunteered to participate in trial runs for Pfizer or Moderna, including 68-year-old Chicagoan Bonnie Blue. She was one of the first to participate in the Moderna vaccine trial at the University of Illinois in Chicago. During Tuesday's COVID-19 briefing, Blue urged residents to take the vaccine and "survive for their family."

"For each of those numbers that we see daily growing, we're seeing dead woman, dead man, dead child," Blue said. "Those are families that are not going to be here."

As someone facing lifelong challenges with asthma, Blue explained that participating in the trial didn't come as an easy decision.

"Look at me here. For a person that has been on life support so many times, for me to take part in this trial was a huge risk - a risk that my family and friends were not happy that I was taking. But, I'm here," Blue emphasized. "I am fine."

Pritzker noted the Pfizer vaccine did extremely well during trials, with a 95% overall effective rate and 94% efficacy for individuals over 65.

"Almost all patients experienced little to no undesirable side effects from the vaccine, with Pfizer reporting that the most severe effects that people experienced were fatigue and headache," Pritzker said.

The governor noted those side effects only appeared in four percent of individuals participating in the vaccine trial. Pritzker also reiterated that Illinois will only distribute a vaccine deemed safe. He said the Illinois Department of Public Health already had a team reviewing the FDA's analysis Tuesday morning.

Prepping for vaccine rollout

Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced Illinois should receive its first round of vaccines next week, with new shipments coming in each week. As previously reported, healthcare workers and long-term care facilities will receive the first 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Ezike explained Illinois expects as many as 400,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the following weeks.

While she noted the vaccine is a key weapon in the fight against COVID-19, everyone should still mask up and social distance for a while.

"Without using these tried and true public health measures, without vaccination, this pandemic will extend longer than it needs to. That means taking more lives than it already has," Ezike said. "It means destroying more businesses than it already has and stealing more peace of mind than it already has."

The Public Health Director also emphasized it will take months for the vaccines to roll out to top priority groups, so many will wait longer to get vaccinated. Once vaccines become widely available, Ezike said anyone could get them at their doctor's office, pharmacy, or mass vaccination drive.

Death statistics: "It's devastating to me"

On Monday, Pritzker noted the state was averaging 152 deaths per day from complications with COVID-19. Then, IDPH officials reported on Tuesday that 145 individuals died from complications with the coronavirus over the last 24 hours. The Capitol Bureau asked Pritzker if the administration had projections for how high the daily death toll could get by the end of the year. The governor couldn't provide a projection, but he's skeptical about the recent trends.

"You can't rely entirely on a few days' data. That's why we often do averages. Every time I look at that number, it is devastating to me. I want these numbers to come down," Pritzker said. "I cheer when the numbers are coming down, of course. But when you have an average of 150 people dying a day and you look at the dashboard as I do every day and see 90 people died - I mean, what am I supposed to think? Am I supposed to feel good about that? And, I don't."

The governor stressed fewer people would die if residents stopped holding parties or opening their bars and restaurants when they shouldn't.