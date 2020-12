ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 21 points as Saint Louis romped past Central Arkansas 88-65. Jordan Goodwin had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six steals for Saint Louis. Yuri Collins added 12 points and nine assists, and Javonte Perkins had 10 points. Rylan Bergersen had 16 points for the Bears. Jared Chatham added 13 points and DeAndre Jones had 10 points and eight assists.