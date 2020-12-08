Lee County changes county employee quarantine policy

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted to changed the quarantine policy for county employees at their meeting Tuesday morning.

County officials said the new guidelines reflect the CDC guidelines, shortening the quarantine period from 14 days to seven days if you take a test, and 10 days if you don't test.

Officials say the new guidance will help the office run more efficiently.

"I think it'll get people back to work faster so I think it's going to be a good thing," county auditor Denise Fraise said.

Officials said they've already had to shutdown the office once due to an outbreak and said the new policy will help minimize the impact on county residents.

"Not only did it affect us but it also affected the public as far as getting their drivers licenses, their plates, all that so we take this policy very seriously and we enforce it," Fraise said.

Other items on the supervisors agenda today included a first hearing on amending the county's ATV ordinance to get rid of the sunset clause.

They also discussed financing structure options for funding the county's recent 5.7 million dollar digital radio upgrade.