Lee County long term care facility frustrated with state’s COVID-19 response

MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) -- Officials at a Lee County long term care facility said Tuesday they need more help from the state of Iowa when it comes to keeping the coronavirus under control.

"I just feel like our state has failed us in a sense," Montrose Health Center Administrator Mallory Hymes said. "I think there's been a lack of communication, a lack of education, a lack of understanding and a lack of care in a sense."

She said they're waiting each day for new guidance.

"We have restrictions here but because the county or state doesn't have those kind of restrictions that's kind of kept us where we're at," she said.

Hymes said despite the troubles, the facility is doing well with enough PPE, funding and thanks to the federal government, rapid testing resources.

"We are COVID-free in the building so that is a good thing but we are kind of going just day by day at this point," she said.

Staff said it has been tough eight months, not only for them but also for the 30 residents they take care of.

"Some of them haven't seen their families for multiple months since it started back in March so we consider them our family," nurse Ashley Wade said.

She said to get back to normal, people need to do what they can to stop the spread, especially as Christmas approaches.

"I know it's hard but try to limit your family gatherings," Wade said.

"I would like people to mask up when they're out in public and try to limit family gatherings," Hymes said. "I myself did not have Thanksgiving with my family and it's tough, but it's just something we have to do in order to kind of go back to normal."

Both Hymes and Wade said with vaccine distribution set to get underway in Iowa soon, everyone should get vaccinated as soon as it's available to them.

Hymes said they're trying to make this Christmas as normal as possible for residents.

She said you can also help by sending a residents a Christmas Card.

The center's address is 400 S 7th St, Montrose, IA 52639.