Man sentenced to 18 years for fatal hit-and-run in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 22-year-old Columbia man who caused a fatal crash and then fled the scene has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. Lukas Evans was sentenced Tuesday in the February 2019 death of 37-year-old Jordan Hoyt, of Columbia. Police say Evans was fleeing an earlier accident when he hit Hoyt head-on and fled. He was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident and armed criminal action.