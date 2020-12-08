Missouri cites 161 additional COVID-19 deaths

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s death toll from the coronavirus are rising sharply. The state on Tuesday announced 161 new fatalities. One county alone reported 19 deaths. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says 16 of those victims were 70 or older, 17 lived in long-term care facilities and all had underlying health conditions. The state analyzed several death certificates and determined that 137 that had not been previously reported were due to COVID-19. One of those deaths was in August, 11 were in October and 125 were in November. But deaths have spiked this month, too. Greene County officials said 43 of the county’s 239 COVID-19 deaths have happened since Dec. 1.