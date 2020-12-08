No charges for officer who shot man at St. Louis County mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutors will not to file charges against a police officer who fatally shot a man last year at the Galleria shopping mall, according to a lawyer for the man’s family. Terry Tillman was killed by a Richmond Heights officer on Aug. 31, 2019. Dan Bruntrager, a lawyer for Tillman’s relatives, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell met with Tillman’s family and explained his decision. Tillman’s death led to several protests. The Richmond Heights officer involved in the shooting said Tillman pointed a gun at another officer.