Palmyra Panthers All-State Lineman Weston King Makes A Verbal Commitment To Central Missouri On Monday

It didn't take long for Weston King to make up his mind regarding where he'll spend the next four years after he graduates from Palmyra High School this upcoming spring. The talented Panthers lineman issued a verbal commitment on Monday to Central Missouri via his Twitter account.

The reining Clarence Cannon Conference "Defensive Player of the Year" lead the "Orange and Black" with over 100 tackles this season as the Panthers posted an impressive (12-1) season during the teams impressive State Semifinal run in the Class 2 ranks.

WGEM Sports contacted King (6'3"/270) regarding his (non-binding) verbal commit, and he stated that he liked the Mules football program because, "They had the major (Agronomy) I wanted and it was just a good fit."

King went on to add, "Liked the town and the guys there." There is no official word yet regrading when The All-State performer plans to sign his official National Letter of Intent.

A number of college football programs across the region were very interested in signing King. Missouri S&T, William Jewell College, Pittsburgh State University, Northeastern State, and Lindenwood, had already offered King weeks before the Panthers football season came to a close on November 28 in the Class 2 Semifinals. Palmyra finished with a (12-1) slate this past season.