Pepsi Little People’s Joins Forces With Applebee’s Once Again For Upcoming Golf Tournament

Pepsi Little People’s announced on Monday that Applebee’s will again sponsor the ever-popular Parent-Child tournament and associated events in 2021.

The optional 9-hole Applebee’s Parent-Child will be played Sunday (Father’s Day), June 20, 2021, on holes #19-#27 at the Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

The alternate shot event is the kick-off to the 48th annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships, which will be played June 21-23 in "The Gem City." The Parent-Child annually draws 60+ teams made up of one current Little People’s player and a parent, sibling or friend.

Applebee’s will also sponsor the Putting, Driving and Best Dressed Team contests, held in conjunction with the Parent-Child event.

In addition, on Monday, June 21 , practice round day, Applebee’s will hold a Closest to the Pin contest on the 9th hole at Westview, with a $75 Gift Certificate from the Westview Pro Shop going to the winner.

“We are extremely delighted to have formed this partnership with Applebee’s,” stated Nan Ryan, Little People’s Executive Director. “Applebee’s has long been a strong supporter of the tournament with its Closest to the Pin contest. Sponsorship of the Parent-Child and associated events solidifies their belief in junior golf and Little People’s.”

“Applebee’s has been part of Little People’s in Quincy for six years and really enjoys the partnership with this great event,” stated Kevin Allardice Managing Partner of The Bloomin’ Apple, LCC, franchisee of Applebee’s. “ I love seeing the lifelong bonds this parent-child event brings to the Quincy community. We proudly support the Little People’s Golf Championships!

The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is an international junior golf competition for boys and girls aged 3 through 18. The 48th annual tournament will be held June 21-23 at the Westview Golf Course.

Competition is held in seven age divisions for boys and seven age divisions for girls. More information and entry forms are available at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com.