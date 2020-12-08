Pike Co. Health Department reports details of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- The Pike County Health Department (PCHD) announced Tuesday that it will be one of fifty counties to receive vaccine for COVID-19.

Heath officials stated that the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) had informed late Monday.

Health officials added that the vaccine is expected to be distributed to local health departments on or around December 15.

The health department announced vaccinations will be rolled out in phases. In the first phase the vaccine will be targeted to the Critical Populations of Frontline Health Care Personnel and Long Term Care facility staff and residents.

The first allotment of the vaccine will focus on vaccination of frontline hospital workers. PCHD will provide the initial vaccinations for frontline healthcare personnel.

Vaccinations for Long Term Care facility workers and residents will be provided by CVS and Walgreens through a federal contract.

PCHD said it is working with Illini Community Hospital and other healthcare personnel to prioritize who will receive the vaccine allotted during the first shipment.

Health officials stated other priority groups included in the first phase of the vaccination plan include: Frontline healthcare workers who are caring for COVID-19 patients; pharmacists, plasma and blood donation workers; public health nurses, and other public health and emergency preparedness workers; dentists and hygienists; and funeral home workers.

Health officials stated they would provide an update at a later time concerning the second phase.