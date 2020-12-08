Police respond to ‘break-in,’ find music video shoot instead

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida descended on what they thought was an armed break-in at a men’s clothing store Tuesday morning after people were spotted storming in with rifles — but arrived to find a music video filming. A Pembroke Pines Police spokeswoman says the rifles were fake, and the men holding them were actors in a video. The Miami Herald reports a store manager says the shopping center was closed at the time and a film crew was allowed in the store. Pembroke Pines officials say the city hadn’t given a permit for the filming, and the shopping center’s management team says it also wasn’t aware. Police say nobody was charged.