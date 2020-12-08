Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Clashes between police and protesters have erupted in Portland in rare daytime violence following the arrests of seven people at a residence that has long been the site of demonstrations against gentrification. Officials say the demonstrators protesting the eviction of a Black and Indigenous family that lived in a home since the 1950s hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher toward them and damaged police vehicles after seven people were arrested on trespassing accusations. The clashes happened at a home nicknamed “Red House on Mississippi” because it is on North Mississippi Avenue. Activists have been camping at the property since sheriff’s deputies evicted the family in September.