Protesters block traffic in Armenia calling on PM to resign

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Crowds of protesters took to the streets of the Armenian capital Tuesday, demanding the resignation of the country’s prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian opposition politicians and their supporters have been calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to step down ever since he signed a peace deal that called for territorial concessions to Azerbaijan. On Saturday, opposition parties warned Pashinyan there would be civil disobedience across the country if he doesn’t stepdown by noon on Tuesday. Pashinyan has not resigned, and protesters on Tuesday temporarily blocked traffic on different streets of Yerevan and at one point blocked trains at one of the city’s subway stations.