Quincy driver solely takes on Wreaths across America

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Every holiday season ten drivers from around the country take part in a program called Wreaths Across America where these drivers caravan and deliver wreaths to the Arlington National Cemetery.

This year, the program has chosen to send only one driver to the site.

JD Walker, a driver from Gully Transportation in Quincy will be traveling to Virginia to deliver these wreaths, while honoring his son who passed away in Iraq in 2007.

"The one thing Id' like to see is, I'm hoping to see this carried on throughout the years. Even after I done retired and things like that to remember, honor

and teach what freedom is all about. What liberty is all about. And carry on the tradition, keep it live." ,says Walker

JD also says anyone who would like to sponsor a wreath in honor of our fallen soldiers should visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.