Rain Likely

Expect pleasant temperatures and a pretty decent amount of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday. Normally we would see high temps around 40 degrees for this week in December, but we will be 10 to 15 and perhaps 20 degrees above normal Wednesday and Thursday. So get out and enjoy the weather if you can. All good tings must come to and end. Friday we have a slow moving weather system coming out of the southwest and we should see widespread rain arrive during the day Friday and continue through sometime Saturday. A few flakes of snow could even mix in with the rain Friday night through Saturday morning across the Tri-States. For now the only indications of accumulating snow are in Lee County Iowa. Cooler temperatures are also expected Saturday through early next week.