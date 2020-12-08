Republicans propose changes to Illinois recall process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Two Republican state lawmakers hope to tweak Illinois' rules for recalling public officials. Currently, state law only applies to recalling the governor. However, they feel all elected officials should fall into that category.

Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) feel residents should have the power to remove corrupt elected officials.

They're currently drafting three constitutional amendments that would give residents the ability to recall statewide officeholders like the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Attorney General among others. It would also allow for the removal of the Speaker of the House, Senate President, and Auditor General. Another amendment could allow constituents to recall state lawmakers.

If the General Assembly approved those proposals, it would require a petition signed by at least 12% of the number of votes cast for governor in the previous election.

"They should be equipped with more tools than they have to root out public corruption," Barickman said. "It's a failure of our state that we don't allow our people - our public and our citizens - to have more say on the corruption that exists in the state."

Restoring power to the people

Their third amendment could give citizens the power to recall local elected leaders. However, the signature requirement would depend on the number of registered voters within a district. For example, petitioners would need 25% of the votes cast for governor in jurisdictions with 1,000-10,000 registered voters. Areas with 10,000-50,000 registered voters would only need 20%. For larger jurisdictions with over 100,000 registered voters, the sponsors put a 10% requirement in place.

Under all three proposals, Barickman explained residents could recall an official if 60% of voters chose to remove them. Under this plan, anyone recalled would be ineligible to serve in their position for 10 years.

"If the people of the state say 'enough is enough, we need somebody in there that's gonna get something done,' they should have the ability to hold a recall election," Batinick explained. "Other states do it. I think we have the barriers in there so that it's not abused, especially with the 60% threshold."

Lawmakers failed to pass similar proposals in 2017 and 2018. However, Batinick feels this legislation is critical to give residents a voice.

The General Assembly could discuss the proposed amendments when they return to Springfield in January.