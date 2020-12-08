Royals, 1B Carlos Santana agree to $17 million, 2-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract that plugs one of their biggest offensive holes while providing some clubhouse leadership for a rebuilding club. MLB Network was first to report that the sides had reached an agreement Tuesday. The 34-year-old Santana was an All-Star two years ago in Cleveland, when he hit a career-best .281 with 34 homers and 93 RBIs. But he slid to .199 with eight homers and 30 RBIs while playing 60 games during the shortened 2020 season, resulting in the Indians declining his $17.5 million option for the upcoming season.