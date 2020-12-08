Russia to establish navy base in Sudan for at least 25 years

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has signed an agreement with Sudan to establish a navy base in the African nation for at least a quarter-century, part of Moscow’s efforts to expand its global reach. The deal published Tuesday on the official portal of government documents allows Russia to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. The agreement lasts for 25 years and could be automatically extended if none of the parties objects. The new agreement is part of Moscow’s efforts to restore regular naval presence in various parts of the globe.