Salvation Army food pantry has seen an increase of new people coming in for help

Tuesday is the second day of the annual bucket blitz.

One of the social service programs that is in need of your help is the food pantry.

Officials said at this moment, there are more people than ever in our community who need that help.

The pantry usually serves about 300 individuals each month.

Since the start of the pandemic, staff have seen new people come in through the doors because they are not able to put food on the table for their families.

“Our numbers have increased a little bit. But what we’re seeing are new faces. So some individuals who have never had to come ask for assistance even through our pantry services have had to come over the past year, mostly because of COVID and some of the challenges families are facing right now."

Captain Michael Sjogren, Quincy Salvation Army area coordinator

Staff said monetary donations are the best at this time because they can be used by the pantry to buy food in bulk for the best price, but food donations are always welcome.

The food pantry wanted to stress to the public that it doesn't only handout more than just bags of supplies.

They also provide hot meals year-round through on the bread line.

“We do serve over 4,000 individuals through our bread line. In the summer, which is usually the peak for our bread line, we serve about 100 individuals a day that way as well. So a lot of food in distributed through our pantry on a weekly basis.”

Salvation Army officials remind everyone that this isn’t the only week you can donate.

The Salvation Army takes donations all year round.

They said January and February are often the hardest months because people forget to give after the holiday season is over.