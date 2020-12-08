Senior member of Syrian White Helmets flown to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A senior member of the Syrian civil defense and medical group known as the White Helmets has been flown to Germany. A German diplomat confirmed a report by German weekly Der Spiegel that Khaled al-Saleh and his family had arrived in Germany. Der Spiegel reported that al-Saleh was flown out of Jordan on a Luftwaffe plane late Monday. He had been living in the kingdom since 2018 after helping organize the evacuation of hundreds of besieged White Helmet member from Syria to Jordan, via Israel. Hundreds of thousands of Syrians have sought refuge in Germany since the start of the conflict in Syria.