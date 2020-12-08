St. Louis County police chief urged to address racism

O’Fallon, Mo. (AP) — A police association comprised largely of Black officers is urging St. Louis County’s police chief to address long-standing racial concerns within the department. The Ethical Society of Police, which was founded in 1972 to address racial bias, represents about 300 officers in the county and city of St. Louis. In a Monday letter to St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton, the society says it has waited since Barton became chief in April for evidence that she would take action. In a statement, Barton says department leaders have been in discussions with the society, the St. Louis County Police Association and the police department’s diversity and inclusion staff.