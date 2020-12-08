Student Loan Moratorium ends in January

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- During the pandemic, borrowers have not had to worry about their student loan debt, after the Department of Education eliminated the interest and put payments on hold for all borrowers.

The moratorium was introduced back in March 2020 and has now been extended to January 31st, 2021.

Usually, student loan payments catch up to every student six months after graduation. After their six-month grace period, the former student goes into the repayment period.

QU Vice President of Enrollment Management, Tom Oliver, said come January everyone will have to pay.

“If a student had graduated during the pandemic and they went into repayment technically during the national emergency. They would not have had to make payments but then on January 31st they will have to make payments as well," Oliver said.

Justin Ray has student loans to pay back to the Department of Education. He said not having to pay and not accruing interest was beneficial.

“Not having to make those consistent payments it has been nice. At the same time all along I’ve known this isn't forever. You borrowed these you’re going to have to start paying them back. As far as what I plan to do. I’m just hoping I can continue an income-driven payment plan.” Ray said.

Oliver said he encourages borrowers to be attentive to the Biden administration's possible changes.

“Opts to do extend the forgiveness or the payment suspension if they extend that. Or if they have other ideas that they are going to put into place," Oliver said.

Ray said as a borrower a relief program could allow everyone to go back to living.

“Allow people to actually thrive again instead of just surviving," Ray said.