Tone deaf? Prince William’s tour criticized amid pandemic

LONDON (AP) — A national train tour by Prince William and his wife Kate has received a frosty welcome from leaders in Wales and Scotland. One Welsh official said he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic. William and Kate arrived in the Welsh capital of Cardiff on Tuesday for the final day of their three-day royal train tour, meant to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers. But Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething said he wasn’t “particularly bothered or interested” when asked on BBC radio if he thought the couple should travel to Wales when the region has seen high COVID-19 infections. Royal officials say William and Kate were allowed to cross the border because they were working.