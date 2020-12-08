Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Central Clinton, DeWitt vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Davenport, North, ppd.
Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Lisbon vs. Starmont, ccd.
Lone Tree vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.
Madrid vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
Muscatine vs. Clinton, ppd.
Saydel vs. PCM, Monroe, ppd.
Southeast Polk vs. Mason City, ppd.
Woodward-Granger vs. Earlham, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aplington-Parkersburg 43, Union Community, LaPorte City 18
Bellevue 45, Cascade,Western Dubuque 43
CAM, Anita 71, Coon Rapids-Bayard 41
Camanche 43, North Cedar, Stanwood 35
Creston 65, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41
Dike-New Hartford 54, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10
Fremont Mills, Tabor 51, East Mills 34
Gilbert 50, ADM, Adel 23
Grinnell 65, Newton 31
LeMars 48, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
Logan-Magnolia 56, Tri-Center, Neola 31
Newell-Fonda 80, PAC-LM 41
Newman Catholic, Mason City 44, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Nodaway Valley 66, Southwest Valley 23
North Fayette Valley 50, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46
North Linn, Troy Mills 61, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 48
North Mahaska, New Sharon 55, Lynnville-Sully 47
Regina, Iowa City 49, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
Saint Ansgar 57, Osage 53
Shenandoah 40, Red Oak 33
Sioux Center 51, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 43
Solon 56, Williamsburg 45
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 47, Wayne, Corydon 39
Spencer 68, Spirit Lake 32
Twin Cedars, Bussey 49, Moulton-Udell 23
Van Meter 56, Ogden 21
West Sioux 50, Akron-Westfield 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boyden-Hull vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Cedar Falls, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
Davenport, West vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.
English Valleys, North English vs. Belle Plaine, ppd.
Iowa City West vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ccd.
Kee, Lansing vs. Postville, ppd.
Lone Tree vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ppd.
Marion vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Muscatine vs. Clinton, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Pleasant Valley, ppd.
Ottumwa vs. Fairfield, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Nevada, ppd.
Waterloo, West vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Webster City vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.
___
