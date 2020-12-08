W. Illinois goes for first win vs Mount St. Joseph

Mount St. Joseph vs. Western Illinois (0-2)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Illinois Leathernecks will be taking on the Lions of Division III Mount St. Joseph. Western Illinois lost 79-73 loss at home against Central Michigan in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Illinois’ Tamell Pearson, Rod Johnson Jr. and Will Carius have combined to account for 62 percent of all Leathernecks scoring this season.TERRIFIC TAMELL: In two appearances this season, the Leathernecks’ Tamell Pearson has shot 57.1 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois went 1-7 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Leathernecks put up 72.6 points per matchup in those eight games.

