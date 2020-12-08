WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Dec. 7) Monroe City Tournament Preview From The Prep Hardwood In The “Show Me State!”

One of the oldest high school basketball tournaments west of the Mississippi River. That's what the 96th Annual Monroe City Tournament can be referred to, and usually is by many die-hard prep basketball fans across the Tri-States.

Monday marks the start of the tourney at Monroe City High and both the boys and girls basketball teams are slated to return to action.

MCHS Athletic Director Cody Leonard took timeout to join WGEM's Garrett Tiehes to offer a tournament preview, as well as a breakdown on some of the COVID-19 safety precautions that MCT officials have undertaken to try and make sure everyone stays staff in the midst of our ongoing global pandemic.

The Quincy High Football schedule for this upcoming spring season in Illinois was released earlier today. To no great surprise, at this point, the Blue Devils will only be facing members of the Western Big 6 Conference starting in March 2021.

We'll have details on the first team that will be headed to Flinn Memorial Stadium in the new year to take on the "Blue and White" on March 5.