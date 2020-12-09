Airbnb prices shares at $68 ahead of Thursday IPO

Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut. The home sharing company priced its shares at $68 apiece late Wednesday, giving it an overall value of $47 billion. Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO this year. Starting Thursday, it will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “ABNB.” Airbnb’s listing comes a day after another San Francisco-based company, DoorDash, soared through its IPO. DoorDash shares jumped 78% top open at $182 Wednesday.