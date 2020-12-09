Canton City Clerk arrested for forgery, financial exploitation

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Lewis County Sheriff David Parrish reported Wednesday the arrest of the Canton City Clerk, La Trisha Crist, 38, on one count of forgery, a class D felony, two counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, a class D felony, and two counts of financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, a class E felony.

Sheriff Parrish stated Crist is alleged to have created a false document related to her role as the clerk in charge of water and sewer bills in June, 2020.

Parrish added at that time, she allegedly removed herself as the primary account holder and placed the water bill under the name of a family member who had been renting a property Crist owned at 116 South Fifth Street, Canton, Missouri. There was approximately $300.00 owed to the city of Canton for non-payment.

Parrish reported that Crist then began the process to have the family member sent to a collections agency.

All of these incidents occurred without the authorization of proper city of Canton personnel, Parrish added.

In addition Sheriff Parrish stated in June the Sheriff's Office received a report that Crist was stealing money from an elderly and disabled family member.

During this investigation, the Sheriff's Office learned Crist had been over-seeing the financial matters of the family member since 2017.

After extensive review of various financial records, Parrish reports that Crist is alleged to have used the family member's debit card, stimulus check and other credit cards for her own personal gain in excess of $6000.

Lewis County Assistant Prosecutor, Chelsea Fellinger, filed formal charges and sought a warrant from the court. A warrant on all counts was received on December 8.

Crist's bond was set at $5000 with corporate surety allowed by Associate Judge Thomas P. Redington.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Canton Police Department.