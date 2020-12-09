Skip to Content

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ arm angles causing defenses fits

New
3:49 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the things that has made Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes so dynamic is his ability to unload a pass to his deep and talented group of wide receivers from seemingly impossible spots. He’s thrown touchdown passes sidearm, like a third baseman quickly unloading across the diamond, and underhand, like a second baseman starting a double play, along with those deep downfield throws on which his mechanics are as finely tuned as those of his new Ferrari.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content