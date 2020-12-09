Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ arm angles causing defenses fits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of the things that has made Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes so dynamic is his ability to unload a pass to his deep and talented group of wide receivers from seemingly impossible spots. He’s thrown touchdown passes sidearm, like a third baseman quickly unloading across the diamond, and underhand, like a second baseman starting a double play, along with those deep downfield throws on which his mechanics are as finely tuned as those of his new Ferrari.