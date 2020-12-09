Doctors are seeing a drop in flu cases compared to last year

QUINCY (WGEM) -- It's a slow start to flu season and local doctors credit COVID-19 safety measures for the low number of cases.

Adams County Public Health Administrator Jerrod Welch suspects COVID-19 precautions go beyond protecting people from the Coronavirus.

He says only a small amount of flu cases have been reported in West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.

"COVID is certainly as infectious if not maybe more infectious than flu. So, if you're taking these precautions with it than you certainly going to experience that same benefit with it for flu."

Quincy Medical Group Doctor Travis Moore says of those reported flu cases, not one has been reported to Q-M-G.

"As a comparison last year, we really started seeing influenza at the end of November and had a pretty good amount by December and it kind of peaked in January."

Moore says there are many factors that contribute to a low number of cases like mask wearing, hand washing, social distancing and vaccinating.

He says the most important thing is to get diagnosed early.

"We have treatment for influenza. There's medication we can use to get better. Or if it's COVID, we can isolate early and prevent spreading of the COVID illness until we get vaccines available for that."

Welch says flu trends this year can stay low if you continue following all safety measures.

"If you and I aren't shaking hands and rubbing our noses with our hands to our nose like people do normally it's going to reduce that spread too. So, we hope to see a mild flu year."

Doctor Moore says flu shots are still widely available.

He recommends most people get one, especially if you're 65-years-old or older, or have chronic illness.

Moore says you can also protect yourself from flu by taking 4-thousand milligrams of vitamin C daily and zinc lozenges.



He says those combined with COVID-19 precautions will lower your risk of getting sick with flu.