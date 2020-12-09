Dunes at Trump’s Scottish golf course lose protected status

LONDON (AP) — Conservation officials in Scotland say the coastal sand dunes at President Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort have lost their special status as a protected environmental site. NatureScot, Scotland’s nature agency, said Wednesday that following construction of the Trump International Golf Links course at Menie, the dunes no longer “merit being retained as part of the Site of Special Scientific Interest.” The agency said the dunes had been a “high quality example” of a geological system characteristic of northeast Scotland, but there’s no longer a reason to protect them because they’ve lost their special features. An environmental campaigner said the decision could lead to further harm to the remaining dunes from the construction of a second Trump golf course.