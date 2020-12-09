Electoral board sustains objection to 5th Ward candidate’s petition [Herald-Whig]

By Drew Zimmerman Herald-Whig.

QUINCY — An objection to the validity of 5th Ward alderman candidate Steve Homan’s nominating petition was sustained by the Quincy Electoral Board on Tuesday.

Therefore, Homan’s name will not be certified to or printed on February’s consolidated primary election ballot for any municipal office in Quincy.

The objection was filed by Alderman John Mast, who would have faced Homan in the primary.

Mast wrote in his objection that Homan did not indicate which office he intended to run for on his nominating petitions. He also cited the State Board of Elections’ 2021 Candidates Guide, which states that “the top portion (heading) of the nominating petition pages which include information relative to the election, the candidate, the office and political party, as applicable, must be completed prior to the circulation of the petition sheet.

Homan argued that when he submitted his paperwork, he asked city officials to look over his petition for any errors and received no comments that anything was wrong.

“It went through three people, and none of them told me anything was wrong on the paperwork I filled out, even when it was notarized,” Homan said.

The electoral board, which was composed of Mayor Kyle Moore, City Clerk Jenny Hayden and Alderman Mike Farha, determined that Homan’s nominating petitions do not specify the office being sought and, therefore, do not comply with the mandatory provisions of the Illinois Election Code.

The board referenced an appellate court ruling where an aldermanic candidate failed to list the office on his nominating petitions. Although he listed the office on other paperwork, the court determined that voters were completely unaware of the office the candidate sought.