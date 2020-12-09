Emergency Services at Salvation Army providing relief during COVID-19

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- It's day three of the 36th annual WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz.

The pandemic has caused a lot of people to hit the panic button at times to use emergency services like the food pantry, rent assistance, or the emergency shelter.

Did you know your donation impacts the Emergency Disaster Assistance Program.

Officials say that program provides help during natural disasters like floods and wind storms.



The Salvation Army said it helps with cleaning, financial, and food during those disasters.

Volunteers also bring a meal to those in need after an emergency.

“Our role is mostly to help with the food and hydration, so we have our mobile kitchen that’s actually not too far from us right now, our canteen, so we can go around and serve water, Gatorade, coffee if it’s cold, especially on those cold nights and we can serve meals off there as well, ” Jeremy Koren, Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services coordinator said.

This program has now been used for COVID-19 as well to provide relief for those looking for help at the Salvation Army.

For more information on its services, CLICK HERE