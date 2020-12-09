Finally Some Sunshine!

Wednesday's Weather Word of The Day: Inversion. The past two days we had thick clouds overhead that didn't clear out. Why? It was due to an inversion. Normally the higher you go in the troposphere (the lowest layer of the atmosphere) the colder the temperatures get. In the case of an "inversion" though, the temperatures get warmer the higher you go. So that warmer air overhead trapped the clouds.

Mild December start to our Wednesday as temperatures are in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds are mainly out of the southwest at about 5 - 10 mph. We have a few clouds near by, mainly to our south. However, those clouds continue to move southward, which will lead to a beautiful sunny day. A ridge to our west will shift eastward through the day. As it does, winds will then start to come out of the west, west/northwest. These conditions will push temperatures into the upper 50s. Well above normal for this time of year. The clear skies will continue into Wednesday with mild lows in the 30s again.

Thursday will be another day with some nice sunshine. Daytime highs will be similar to today, in the upper 50s. Later in the day, high level clouds will start to move into the Tri-States and by later that night, we'll be mostly cloudy.

A change up will be heading our way though as we enter into the weekend. Friday will be a cloudy day with the chance of widespread showers throughout the Tri-States. Due to the clouds and rain, it will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. There are still some disparities between the models though, concerning the track of this system and how the cutoff low and trough will interact.