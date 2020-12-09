Fire officials: 2 killed in rural Missouri house fire

POTOSI, Mo. (AP) — Fire officials say two people, including a child, died in a rural eastern Missouri house fire earlier this week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the fire broke out Monday in a house near Potosi in Washington County. Potosi Fire Department Lt. Robert Lang Jr. says fire crews were called around 5:30 p.m. Monday to the house in the unincorporated community of Cadet. Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames. Lang said crews later found the bodies of two people — a 53-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandchild. Officials have not released their names. Autopsies were performed Tuesday. Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.