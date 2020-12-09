GM’s Cruise to deploy fully driverless cars in San Francisco

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — General Motors’ self-driving car company is sending vehicles without anybody behind the wheel in San Francisco as it navigates its way toward launching a robotic taxi service that would compete against Uber and Lyft in the hometown of the leading ride-hailing services. The move announced Wednesday by GM-owned Cruise come two months after the company received California’s permission to operate fully driverless cars in the state. The next step will likely be a ride-hailing service consisting of Cruise’s fully driverless cars, although company isn’t specifying when that may happen. A Google spinoff call Waymo already offers rides in self-driving cars in the Phoenix area.