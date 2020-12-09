Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter says his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation. The disclosure on Wednesday puts a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s campaign. In a statement released by the president-elect’s transition office, the younger Biden said he learned about the investigation on Tuesday. A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Justice Department’s investigation, centering on potential tax fraud crimes, had been going on at least a year before President-elect Biden announced his candidacy. Hunter Biden has long been a target of President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused him of profiting off his political connections.