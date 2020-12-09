Hy-Vee to offer rapid COVID-19 antigen testing

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WGEM) -- Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Wednesday that it will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at several Tri-State locations.

The company stated the tests will be given via an outdoor, drive-thru process.

Testing will begin at the Quincy Hy-Vee at 1400 Harrison and the Macomb Hy-Vee at 1600 E. Jackson St. on Monday.

The following Monday, December 21 testing will begin at the Keokuk, Iowa, Hy-Vee at 3111 Main St., the Burlington, Iowa, Hy-Vee at 3140 Agency St., and the Canton, Illinois, Hy-Vee at 825 N. Main St.

The company stated patients will receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours after completing the test.

Cost for the test varies by location. At this time, company officials state, Hy-Vee is only accepting testing payment by credit or debit card at the testing sites.

Patients must register ahead of time through hy-vee.com/covidtesting to schedule a testing time and location and to receive a test voucher number to bring to their appointment. During registration, patients will be able to view the testing cost for their location.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued clarifying guidance for rapid antigen testing. Based on the latest guidance, only the following individuals will be eligible for rapid antigen testing:

Individuals who are symptomatic

Individuals who are asymptomatic with a known or reported exposure in the last 14 days

The company added that any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

Officials state testing areas will be located outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations for patients to drive up to without leaving their vehicle. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test.

Testing is expected to take less than 2 minutes. During the testing process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email. Patients should receive same day test results in as little as 1-2 hours.