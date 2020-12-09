Illinois health officials advise against travel for upcoming holidays

CHICAGO (WREX) — One of the top doctors in Illinois is continuing to advise people against travel for the upcoming holidays.

Speaking Wednesday in Chicago, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, says the safest way to spend the upcoming holidays is virtually.

"The safest way to enjoy the upcoming holidays would still be to be virtual," Dr. Ezike said. "I would say that you need to not skip it, but postpone it."

Dr. Ezike is also urging people to not travel for the holidays due to the pandemic.

"I urge people to postpone the normal ways you're used to celebrating. We are advising people to postpone travel during the holidays. It's not the message I want to deliver, but it is what's responsible and will keep everyone safest," Dr. Ezike said.

On Wednesday, the state reported 8,256 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus along with 179 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 812,430 cases, including 13,666 deaths across the state.

Dr. Ezike says the state is expecting more people to get tested before the holidays. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the state is averaging 96,000 tests in the past 7 days.

Despite a vaccine coming soon to the state, the governor says the state will not be slowing down testing for the virus because the limited number of doses of the vaccine.

"It will be months until vaccines are available to the general public," Gov. JB Pritzker said.